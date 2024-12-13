Troops Neutralise 2 Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Zamfara

Share

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), neutralised two bandits and recovered weapons in an operation at Bambaran village, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement yesterday in Gusau by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said that the operation was carried out by the Forward Military Operations Base in Anka area in collaboration with Zamfara Community Protection Guard (ZSCPG) and local vigilances.

“As a result, two terrorists were neutralised while items recovered from the terrorists include a PKT machine gun, one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“This successful operation underscores the collaborative efforts between the military and other security forces in the Operation Fansan Yamma Theatre of Operations towards ensuring safety within Zamfara State and the North West Zone at large.

“Operation Fansan Yamma remains dedicated to eliminating threats to peace and stability in the North West, we are striving to protect the lives and property of residents as operations continue,” the statement added.

