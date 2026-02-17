Troops Neutralise 2 Armed Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Ondo

…as police arrest cultists, recover weapons, drugs

Troops of 32 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Auga in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the Ondo State have neutralised two suspected armed terrorists during a tactical operation conducted along Akunu–Auga in the state.

This development came as men of the state Police Command raided a suspected cultism black spot at Arakale area of Akure, the state capital, arrested three suspected cultists, and recovered weapons and hard drugs. The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Major Irabor Njoka, in a statement, said the incident occurred over the weekend at the border town between the state and Kogi and Edo States.

Irabor said troops acting on credible human intelligence regarding the movement of the suspected criminals within the area, swiftly mobilised and intercepted the suspects.

According to him, the ensuing contact with the armed elements, led to a firefight, where the troops’ superior firepower resulted in the neutralisation of two of the terrorists, while others fled with suspected gunshot wounds.

He said the operation was carried out in conjunction with personnel of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Local Vigilantes. Irabor said some of the items recovered from the encounter with the criminals included; one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 61 rounds of ammuni- tion, three mobile handsets, a jackknife, torchlight, suspected illicit drugs, charms, and the sum of N39,000 among other personal effects.