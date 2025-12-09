The Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed across several Theatres of operation have successfully neutralised about 18 terrorists, rescued 14 kidnapped victims and apprehended 47 suspects in intensified offensives within the last 48 hours.

The Army Headquarters made this disclosure on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the operations also led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, livestock, vehicles, motorcycles and other logistics.

The troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion in the North-East repelled an ISWAP/JAS attack around Dutsen Nonu in Biu Local Government Area on Saturday morning.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists and neutralised 15 terrorists through ground and air interdiction, as well as destroyed two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) in the encounter.

The source said the troops also arrested two ISWAP/JAS logistics suppliers at the Customs General area in Maiduguri, with nails suspected for IED fabrication, terrorists’ clothing materials, nets, insecticides and shovels.

Speaking further, the army source said that preliminary investigation confirmed their links to the terror network, and they were handed over to the 7 Military Intelligence Brigade.

In the North-West, the source said the troops of Operation FANSAN Yamma, intervened in a communal clash in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa within the period.

He added that troops also intercepted terrorists in Zamfara and Kebbi, rescuing injured civilians and recovering a motorcycle.

“In Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops and hunters apprehended a suspected kidnapper at Godogodo village.

“Under Operation Peace Shield, troops recovered 110 cows and 46 sheep after dislodging violent extremists in Wase LGA, Plateau, with efforts ongoing to identify the rightful owners.

“Troops also intercepted 11 migrants from the Niger Republic travelling without valid documents in the Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River and were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Meanwhile, in Edo, troops of 195 Battalion on Operation WABAIZIGAN arrested 33 suspected Aiye cult members during a snap check along Avielle Road in Etsako West Local Government Area.

“They were intercepted in two Toyota Sienna buses and a Lexus RX350 at about 6:50 am on Saturday.

“Items recovered included three pump-action guns, nine cartridges, cutlasses, 35 mobile phones, power banks, a WiFi device, two motorcycles and face masks.

“The suspects reportedly confessed to returning from an initiation ceremony in Agbede Forest,” he said.

In Taraba, the source said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued two victims after a kidnap incident in Amadu town, Kurmi Local Government Area, adding that two victims escaped from their abductors, while efforts were on to rescue the remaining two.

The military source reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian army to sustain the tempo of operation across the country to continue to safeguard the citizens.