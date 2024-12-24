Troops Neutralise 13 IPOB Members, Arrest 3 Kidnappers In S’East

Share

Troops of the Joint Task Force South-East, “Operation UDO KA,” have neutralised 13 armed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and apprehended three suspected kidnappers in the South-East.

The spokesman of the task force, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, made this known in a statement yesterday in Enugu.

He said that the feat was part of the troops’ clearance operations aimed at making the South-East safe and peaceful throughout the yuletide.

Regarding operational details, Unuakhalu said that troops of Sector 1 of the task force on Dec. 21 conducted an ambush operation along Amouka-Umouka Road in 9th Mile, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, to deny kidnappers freedom of action.

According to him, during the operation, troops came into contact with the kidnappers, and in the ensuing firefight, the troops neutralised one while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered at the scene were: one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 17 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition; two cell phones; one power bank; three ATM cards; one wristwatch; a bunch of keys; and the sum of N8,900,” he said.

The spokesman also mentioned that on Dec. 16, troops of Sector 5 conducted a clearance operation within the Mbosi and Isseke general area in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, where three IPOB members were neutralised.

“Items recovered included: one AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK-47 magazines, and three Dane guns, while a house belonging to one of the irredentist commanders and a shrine used for their fortification were destroyed.

“The gallant troops had earlier recovered five water gel Impro – vised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and two batteries used for detonating the IEDs while on routine patrol along roads within Ihiala–Orlu, Lilu, Agba Lilu, and Orsumoghu general areas in Anambra State.”

He explained that on Dec. 14, troops acting on credible and reliable information from members of the public arrested three suspected kidnappers at Itungwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia.

“The suspects, operating in a stolen tricycle, attempted to make a U-turn upon sighting the troops but were apprehended.

“Items recovered included: one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one locally made single-barrel pistol, 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 34 rounds of 5.5mm ammunition, two AK-47 rifle magazines, two G3 rifle magazines, and one live cartridge.

“Other items recovered were: one mobile phone, the sum of N6,600, and two knapsack bags used for concealing the weapons,” he said.

