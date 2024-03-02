Troops Neutralise 13 Criminals, Nab 271 Others For Banditry, Vandalism

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a special military task force tasked with preserving peace in the country have neutralised 13 “armed criminals” and detained 271 people on suspicion of banditry, gun running, vandalism, and armed robbery in Plateau and surrounding states.

According to Terzungwe Iyela, Deputy Commander of OPSH, who announced this in Jos, the capital of Plateau State said the military also seized 1,161 ammunition and freed 79 hostages.

Iyela clarified that it had taken down two companies that manufactured weapons, charged 33 defendants in court, and retrieved 554 livestock from cattle rustlers.

READ ALSO:

He reaffirmed the OPSH forces’ dedication to protecting people and property within the state.

”Troops neutralised 13 armed criminals and arrested 271 suspects for offences related to kidnapping, armed robbery, gun running, banditry, farm destruction, vandalism and other sundry crimes.

”79 civilians were rescued from kidnappers and armed robbers, while a total of 100 different calibres of weapons and 1,161 ammunition recovered from the suspected criminals”, he said.