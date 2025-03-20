Troops Neutralise 10 Terrorists, Rescue 101 Kidnap Victims In Katsina, Zamfara

Share

Troops of Sector 2 of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 10 terrorists, rescued 101 kidnapped victims across Kankara in Katsina State and Shinkafi in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau yesterday by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said the troops recorded the success in collaboration with the Air component of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma, during their opTroops erations between March 17 and 18, 2025 in Katsina and Zamfara states.

He noted that the operation began in Katsina State where troops conducted a deliberate assault on a terrorists’ enclave at Pauwa High Ground in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“This resulted in the neutralisation of three terrorists and the rescue of 84 kidnapped individuals. “The victims were subsequently handed over to Kankara local government authorities for further action.”

Abdullahi added that in Zamfara, the troops acted on information regarding terrorist activities in the Bagabuzu area of Faru District, Maradun LGA. “This led to the neutralisation of seven terrorists and recovery of a motorcycle, among other items.

“Additionally, another 17 captives, who had been abducted by a terrorist kingpin, were successfully rescued from Tsibiri and Doka villages in Shinkafi LGA.

“The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital,” he said. Abdullahi further said that the Operation Fansan Yamma remained steadfast in its mandate to ensure the security and safety of the communities in Katsina and Zamfara states.

“The operation urges the general public to remain vigilant and supportive in its efforts, emphasising that community cooperation is vital for ongoing success in the fight against terrorism in the region,” he added.

