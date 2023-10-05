Troops Nab Suspects For Abducting UNIJOS Students, Others (Photos)

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said that its troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested 91 criminal suspects in connection with the kidnapping of some students from the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

The Army who made this known in a statement issued via its X page (formerly Twitter) said the suspects were also arrested in connection with the attack on Takania Village, farm destruction, armed robbery, drug peddling and cattle rustling amongst others. According to the statement, Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV achieved all these during several operations launched from September 25 to October 4, 2023.

The statement also disclosed that Bashiru Musa and Idris Abdulrahman, who were long sought by OPSH, were apprehended in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It would be recalled that four months ago, unidentified gunmen launched an attack on UNIJOS, resulting in the abduction of at least seven students.

READ ALSO:

It was gathered that the students were abducted at night at their hostel located outside the campus.

Confirming the incident at the time, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, informed journalists in Jos that the students were abducted while they were studying for their second-semester examinations, which had begun on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Confirming the latest arrest, however, the Nigerian Army said:“The suspects, during interrogation, narrated that they were involved in the kidnapping of 7 students of the University of Jos in July 2023. Items recovered from the suspects include one AK 47 rifle loaded with 12 rounds of 7.62mm special.”

FROM 25 SEPTEMBER TO 4 OCTOBER 2023,TROOPS OF OPSH ON OPERATION HAKORIN DAMISA IV ARRESTS 91 CRIMINAL SUSPECTS, RECOVERS ARMS/ AMMUNITIONS IN SOUTHERN KADUNA/PLATEAU, RESCUES KIDNAPPED VICTIMS, SECURE CONVICTION OF SUSPECTS Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation… pic.twitter.com/XfirmNlMW2 — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) October 5, 2023

In another operation, the military personnel arrested one Goma Abubakar and Jibril Abass in relation to the assault on Takania village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, where six individuals were brutally murdered.

Additionally, the troops detained Nasiru Ahmed and Isah Mamuda, two notorious armed robbers, Manu Sale and Amir Shaba, two infamous robbery syndicates, Abdullahi Abubakar and Musa Yakubu, two suspected kidnappers, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Muhammadu Ori, and Shaibu Abubakar, a leader of an armed robbery gang, in various local governments within the state.

The suspects were found in possession of several items, including a cutlass, knife, two mobile phones, and local charms, as well as three rifles, 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 9 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and three axes.