Troops Nab Suspected Killers Of Kaduna Community Leader

Following the murder of Alhaji Saleh Umar, the Ardo of Kamuru, Dutsen Bako community in Ikulu Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a few individuals as part of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

New Telegraph reports that once the gunmen obtained a N2 million ransom from his family, the kidnappers murdered Alhaji Umar.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday in Jos, Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer for OPSH, announced that the forces had also detained individuals who were suspected of killing retired Master Warrant Officer Hamza Musa of the Nigerian Air Force.

Zhakom went on to say that the assassins of certain inhabitants of Plateau State’s Bokkos Local Government Area had also been apprehended by OPSH forces.

READ ALSO:

Along with Department of State Services personnel, they also detained individuals suspected of vandalising railway tracks (DSS).

“We have arrested the prime suspects in the gruesome murder of Alhaji Umar, the Ardo of Kamuru, Dutsen Bako village, Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“They abducted and killed the community leader after collecting a ransom of N2 million.

“We have also arrested three persons who conspired and killed their father and uncle, Hamza Musa, a discharged Nigerian Air Force Master Warrant Officer.

“We also apprehended the suspected shooter of one Istifanus Musa, 55, at Bokkos in Plateau, during which one person sadly lost his life and another was injured.

“Similarly, we conducted joint sting operations with the DSS to the hideout of rail vandals and economic saboteurs in Plateau and made significant breakthroughs,’’ he said.