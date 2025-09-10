Troops Nab 11 Terrorists’ Logistics Suppliers, Rescue 9 Kidnap Victims

The Nigerian Army has said its troops apprehended 11 terrorists’ logistics suppliers and rescued nine kidnapped victims in nationwide operations in 48 hours.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesteday in Abuja that troops also seized 114 livestock, recovered N1.1 million in cash, one pump action gun, four cartridges, petroleum products and other items.

The source said that eight suspected logistics suppliers of Boko Haram/ISWAP were arrested July 7 by troops of 149 Battalion in Gubio, Borno. The source also said the troops recovered 28 jerrycans and a drum of petrol concealed in shops and a POS centre, N145,510 cash and five mobile phones.

In Katsina State, he said the troops of 17 Brigade foiled a terrorist attack at Gidan Kwairo village in Malumfashi Local Government Area, rescuing five kidnapped victims as the terrorists fled. The source said that troops of 9 Brigade also apprehended a dismissed soldier, Ex-Lance Cpl. Emefik Michael, on Sept. 7 in Mowe, Ogun State, for allegedly extorting locals in military camouflage.

He said the dismissed soldier, who left service in 2017, had been handed over to the police for prosecution. According to him, troops of 5 Battalion, working with NSCDC and a private security outfit, arrested a notorious oil well head vandal on Sept. 7 at Okordia in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.