Troops Launch Major Offensive, Rescue 11 Hostages, Recover Assorted Arms, Ammunition In Benue

In a renewed and well-coordinated offensive to stamp out criminal elements and flush out bandits from their enclaves, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have continued the offensive across Benue and neighbouring Taraba states.

The operatives is led by Commander Sector 1, Col. K.O Bukoye and supported by Air Component. The high-impact operation was Steve Uzoechi OWERRI T wo policemen attached to the majority leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Ikoro (Afikpo North- West) were on Sun- day ambushed and killed by gunmen in Imo State. The attack took place around the Okigwe area of the Enugu-Okigwe-PortHarcourt Expressway.

The killing of the cops has been confirmed by the Police authorities in Imo State. Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident while adding that manhunt for the criminals was already afoot.

He disclosed that the police operatives were already combing bushes around the scene of the crime with a plot to apprehending the suspects and bring them to book. carried out simultaneously in Tse-Ahur and Chito general areas of Ukum Local Government of Benue State, with Sector 3 providing a strategic blocking position in Gindin Mangoro, Wukari LGA of Taraba State to interdict fleeing insurgents.

The deliberate manoeuvre and multi-sectoral coordination clearly demonstrated operational depth and tactical dexterity in joint environment. Upon making contact with the kidnappers’ stronghold, troops engaged the adversary with superior firepower which resulted in the arrest of two key suspects, while others escaped in disarray, abandoning their captives and arsenal.