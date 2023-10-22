Troops Killed Notorious Bandit Leader In Bauchi

The troops of the Nigerian Army’s 33 Brigade have killed the commander of a renowned bandit group terrorising people in the Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Ya’u, an influential bandit, was killed on Friday, October 20 by an ambush of the army at a key crossing point in Burra, Ningi.

According to reports, Ya’u led the group terrorising the people of Burra and the surrounding areas with heavy armament.

The group engaged in kidnapping for ransom and, in severe situations, turned violent when demands for ransom were not fulfilled.

According to the sources in Burra, Ya’u and his group were heading back to their hideout following an operation when the army managed to neutralise them.

Also, the traditional head of Kwajale village in Sumaila LGA, Kano State, was abducted by the bandits on the same day.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, on behalf of the Nigerian Army, announced Ya’u’s passing.

It was also stated in the statement that the soldiers patiently waited for the bandits before opening fire on them based on useful intelligence.

It went on to say that one robber was slain and the others fled after being shot; blood traces were left behind as proof.

The troops also recovered an AK-47 rifle, 14 live rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a mobile phone, and a fetish amulet from the bandit.