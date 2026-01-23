Troops Kill Two Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders, 10 Others

…Recovers arms and ammunition in Sambiza forest, Mandara mountain

The troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), of the Nigerian Military has killed two Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Basulhu and Ubauda and 10 other terrorists.

New Telegraph gathered that the troops also recovered arms and ammunition as well as other logistics in various Operations in Sambiza Forest and Mandara Mountain.

The theater Command Operation Hadin Kai in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col. Uba Sani which was made available to journalists in Maiduguri on Friday said “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) operating under Operation DESERT SANITY V delivered a decisive blow to BH/ISWAP terrorists along the Sambisa and Mandara Mountains axis on 22 January 2026. “.

The OPHK said, “The insurgents attempted a well-planned ambush with Roadside Improvised Explosive Devices (RSIED) and heavy gunfire, but impressively, troops under Sector 1 responded with superior firepower, neutralising 10 terrorists, including 2 senior commanders identified as Basulhu and Ubaida.

Follow-up pursuit and exploitation led to the recovery of 3 AK-47 rifles, one pump-action rifle, 5 motorcycles, 2 hand grenades, 2 Baofeng radios, 12 x AK-47 magazines, a Rocket Propelled Grenade charger, detonation cords, batteries, bandoliers, camel bags, as well as iron bars and IED accessories.”

The statement read, “On a separate offensive axis, troops of Sector 1 OPHK further made contact around the Malkube area, recovering additional AK 47 rifles, ammunition, and communication devices, while 2 terrorists were neutralised without casualties to personnel.

“Earlier in the day, another Battle Group from Sector 1 engaged BHT/ISWAP elements attempting to infiltrate from Cameroon near Galakura into Nigeria, forcing them to withdraw in disarray. Exploitation of the area yielded insurgent equipment and supplies, including 2 motorcycles, further denying the terrorists freedom of action,” the statement added.

The command also said ” the troops’ morale and combat efficiency remain high and operations would be sustained across the entire North East region. ”

The Military High Command also commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them to sustain the operational tempo.