Troops Kill Two Boko Haram Commanders, 11 Others In Borno

Two top commanders of Boko Haram and eleven terrorists have been killed in a counterattack by combined troops of the Northeast Joint Taskforce Operation, Hadin Kai, in the Bitta and Wulgo communities of the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The commanders, identified as Abu Nazir (Munzir of Juye) and Abu Fatima (Munzir of Koloram), led the terrorists to two failed attempts to attack the two communities on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Theatre Commander, Northeast Joint Taskforce Operation, Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Abdulsallam Abubakar said the killing of the 13 terrorists was made possible by ground troops in close support with the air component command of the theatre of operations.

He disclosed that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate Bitta and Wulgo at midnight on Thursday in separate operations, but troops immediately engaged them in a fierce gun battle, which lasted several hours into the early hours of Friday morning.

READ ALSO

According to the theatre commander, six motorcycles belonging to the terrorists were recovered along with several AK-47 rifles, a cache of ammunition.

Maj Gen Abubakar disclosed further that several of the terrorists escaped with varying degrees of injuries in the repelled attacks.

Bitta and Wulgo are among the seven resettled wards in the Gwoza LGA. They were formerly displaced by Boko Haram terrorists when they captured and briefly made Gwoza a Caliphate of the terrorist group in 2014.