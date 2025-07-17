Troops of the 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven have neutralised two bandits and recovered weapons and ammunition in Plateau State.

Confirming the development in statement on Thursday, the spokesman for the Military Special Taskforce, Major Samson Zhakom, said troops laid ambush for the bandits and made contact with them, resulting in a gunfire exchange.

According to him, the operation followed credible intelligence on plans by bandits to attack communities at Nteng in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area.

He smtated that two bandits were neutralised, while others fled with possible gunshot wounds, leaving behind blood stains along their withdrawal routes.

Zhakom added that troops recovered weapons and ammunition during the operation, which are currently in their custody for further action while troops are now on the trail of the fleeing bandits for interception.

The statement read, “Following credible intelligence on plans by bandits to attack communities at Nteng in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN laid ambush against the criminals, and made contact with them while approaching Nteng community.

“During the encounter accompanied by exchange of gunfire on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, troops neutralised two bandits while others fled with possible gunshot wounds as indicated by the blood stains along their withdrawal routes. “Upon exploitation of the area, troops recovered weapons and ammunition.

“The recovered weapons and ammunition are in the custody of troops for further action. Meanwhile, troops are on the trail of the fleeing criminals for interception. “This latest operational success remains a testament to troops unrelenting fight against armed militias and other criminal elements within Operation SAFE HAVEN Joint Operations Area. The success will be sustained through intense fighting spirit of troops, and collaborative efforts of the public in providing actionable information to aid our operations.”