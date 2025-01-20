Troops Kill Turji’s Son, Others, Rescue Kidnapped Victims

Share

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY) as well as the Air Component on Monday jointly conducted clearance operations along Shinkafi , Kagara, Fakai , Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axis in Zamfara State.

The operations according to the statement issued by the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, killed scores of terrorist including notorious terrorist leaders, Bello Turji’s son on Fakai high ground where the terrorist were hiding.

The intensity of troops fire power had successfully resulted in high terrorist casualties and their logistics hub destroyed.

The operations also resulted in the rescue of several kidnapped hostages held captive by Bello Turji. The terrorist leader, Bello Turji, in a gross cowardly act escaped abandoning his son and combatants.

“Meanwhile, in a related development , troops also destroyed another terrorist kingpin camp known as Idi Mallam along Zango Kagara forest, during the encounter, troops neutralized 3 terrorist, and arrested 3 suspected collaborators.

“Furthermore, troops recovered two machine guns, one AK47 Rifle with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition. Additionally, 61 rustled cattle’s, 44 sheep’s were rescued among other sundry items.

“Troops are sustaining the onslaught against the terrorist. Overall, troops continue to demonstrate commitment to the safety and protection of all citizens across the country”, the statement has assured.

