June 2, 2023
Troops Kill Three Militants, Recover Weapons In Kaduna

New Telegraph gathered that during the operation weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed in a statement, adding that the terrorists were killed during an ambush operation on bandits’ hideout along Road Tsohon Kabai-Kubusu Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He claimed that during a gunfight, the troops killed three terrorists and found two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, 16 rounds of special 7.62mm ammunition, hard drugs, various charms and one motorbike.

The military high command praised the soldiers who participated in Operation Forest Sanity and urged the masses to provide reliable and timely information on all criminal and terrorist activity in their region.

