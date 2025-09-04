Troops Kill Terrorists, Arrest 85 Suspects In August – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday disclosed that troops of the Armed Forces killed several terrorists, arrested 85 suspects, and rescued 66 kidnap victims across the country in August.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

Kangye noted that in the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, arrested 15 suspects (including 13 collaborators, a gunrunner, and a drug peddler), and rescued eight kidnapped victims.

While in the North West, troops neutralised terrorists in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Katsina States, arrested 23 suspects, and rescued 24 kidnapped victims.

READ ALSO

He added that Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi and the FCT arrested 9 extremists and rescued 13 hostages.

Kangye said overall, the joint operations across all theatres recovered large quantities of arms, ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles and explosives.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace killed terrorists, arrested 7 criminals and rescued 2 kidnap victims. Another suspect was caught with N3 million ransom cash in Bassa LGA.

“During the month under review, troops have continued to intensify joint operations aimed at neutralising threats to national security, restoring stability, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens,” he said.