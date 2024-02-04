Troops Kill Several Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts In Katsina

Several terrorists have been neutralised by Operation Hadarin Daji and the Nigerian Army’s 17 Brigade during air and ground bombardments of Katsina State.

The military also demolished terrorists’ hideouts during the operations on January 30 in Tora Hills, Safana Local Government Region of the state.

The development was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday, February 4 by Air Vice Marshall Edward Gabkwet, the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) spokesperson.

He said: “Footages from the Battle Damage Assessment as well as feedback received from other sources revealed that the air strikes significantly degraded the capabilities of the terrorists which then facilitated a hitch-free clearance operation by troops of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

“The joint operation did not only result in the neutralisation of several terrorists and destruction of their hideouts on the hill but also offered the ground troops the opportunity to ascend and clear Tsora Hill, which had hitherto served as a hiding place for terrorists in Safana local government area.”