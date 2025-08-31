Troops Kill Scores Of Insurgents In Borno, Yobe

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have killed scores of ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents in separate operations across Borno and Yobe States.

The operation’s spokesman, Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, noting that troops, with close air support and assistance from local security outfits, sustained coordinated offensives against insurgents between August 23 and 30, 2025.

“Deliberate operations across Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, Mandarari in Konduga LGA, Gajigana in Magumeri LGA, Konduga, Banki, and Loskori Kura in Mafa LGA, led to the neutralisation of over 20 terrorists,” Uba said. “Several logistics suppliers and collaborators were also arrested.”

Recovered items include AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade tubes and bombs, large quantities of 7.62mm ammunition, and other logistics supplies. Troops also safely detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser believed to be intended for IED production.

According to the statement, the week-long offensives have denied terrorists freedom of movement, creating a safer environment for socio-economic activities in the North-East.

The military high command commended the troops for their determination and assured them of continued support to sustain the fight against insurgency.