Troops Kill Over 25 Terrorists In Zamfara, Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims

Over 25 terrorists have been killed in Zamfara State, with 18 others sustaining gunshot injuries in military efforts to get rid of criminal activities in the North-West region.

The terrorists were killed in the Operation Fansan Yamma carried out by troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi.

He said the terrorists were neutralised on January 10 when troops dismantled terrorist hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara.

“Some of the camps cleared include that of Bello Turji and Mallam Ila, where troops neutralised over 25 terrorists with more than 18 others sustaining gunshot wounds, thus delivering a setback to the terrorist network,” he said.

“Additionally, seven kidnapped victims were able to escape from the terrorists’ camps amid the operation.” According to him, the troops were supported in the offensive operation by the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma.

Abdullahi stated that the Operation Fansan Yamma will continue to pursue and neutralise terrorist elements within its joint operation area.

“We therefore warn all terrorist kingpins and their associates to surrender and renounce violence unconditionally, as our troops remain committed to eradicating these threats.

