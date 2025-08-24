Troops Kill Over 20 Boko Haram Insurgents

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed over 20 Boko Haram insurgents and recovered several weapons in a series of operations across Borno and Yobe states.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) said the troops recorded “significant successes” against Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters during sustained counter-terrorism operations.

According to the statement, on August 22, troops of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade repelled a night attack on their Forward Operating Base in Kumshe, Borno State. Supported by Nigerian Air Force surveillance and precision strikes, the troops inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers.

“Exploitation revealed over 20 corpses of terrorists, including dismembered parts hastily buried in shallow graves, while weapons were also recovered,” the statement read.

The same day, troops of Sector 1 neutralised more terrorists during an offensive operation at Dipchari, near Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area. Items recovered include a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) tube, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two motorcycles.

On August 23, Sector 2 troops, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted a long-range tactical operation around Ndoksa, near Buni Gari in Yobe State. The operation led to the elimination of additional terrorists and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and two motorcycles.

Lt. Col. Uba said the coordinated offensives have denied the terrorists freedom of movement, degraded their firepower, and disrupted their logistics.

The Theatre Command commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them to sustain the momentum in the fight against insurgency.