Troops Kill Over 20 B’Haram, Other Terrorists, Recover Arms, Ammunition In Borno, Yobe

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in continuation of its offensive have killed over 20 members of the Boko Haram terrorists group and recovered arms and ammunition in various operations in Borno and Yobe states.

The Operation Hadin Kai in in a statement by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani UBA said: “In sustained counter-terrorists operations across the North East theatre, troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recorded significant successes against Boko Haram, Jamaatu Ahli Al- Sunna Daawa Wal Jihad (JAS) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno and Yobe states.

“On the 22nd of August , at Kumshe in Borno State, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade gallantly repelled a night attack on their Forward Operating Base by large numbers of terrorists armed with assorted weapons. With support from Nigerian Air Force platforms, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties during surveillance and precision bombardments,” the military said.

The theater further said: “The exploitation revealed over 20 corpses of the terrorists, including dismembered parts from the bombardment hastily buried in shallow graves, while weapons were also recovered.” The statement similarly, said: “On the same day, troops of Sector 1 during offensive operations at Dipchari, near Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area made contact and following the fire ight, scores of the terrorists were also neutralised.

“Items recovered include a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Tube, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles. In another operation on 23rd August, Sector 2 troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) conducted a long-range tactical operation around Ndoksa general area near Buni Gari, Yobe State,” Lt Col. Uba said.

“The operation led to the neutralisation of additional terrorists and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and two motorcycles. The coordinated operations have further denied the terrorists freedom of action, degraded their firepower, and disrupted logistics within the region, the Theater command added.