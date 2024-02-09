Troops Kill Four Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna

In a routine operation in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops from the Nigerian Army’s One Mechanised Division killed four suspected terrorists.

According to a statement issued by its spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the troops engaged the insurgents in a gun battle while on a fighting patrol in Birnin-Gwari on Tuesday, February 6, during which four criminal elements were neutralized and others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He added that during the operation, the troops seized three AK-47 rifles, seven AK-47 rifle magazines, and two motorcycles from the terrorists.

Similarly, forces from the One Division deployed to Birnin Gwari recovered 11 kidnapped victims, including a nine-month-old baby, following an encounter with bandits in Kwaga village.

According to the division’s spokesman, the captives were recovered on Wednesday, February 7th, after the army defeated the bandits, who fled into the forest in disorder, abandoning their victims.

The army identified the rescued hostages as Zakari Galadima, Ishaku Galadima, Habibu Illaysu, Nuzuli Ibrahim, Ramatu Aliyu, and Ubaida Mubarak.

Others include Zaliha Mubarak, Umma Haruna, Khairatu Salisu, Rahamatu Usman, and Rakiyia Yahaya.

According to him, the victims were kidnapped on Tuesday, February 6th, from their hamlet in Masuku, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

Meanwhile, Major General Valentine Okoro, General Officer Commanding of the One Mechanised Division and Force Commander of Operation Whirl Punch, congratulated the troops on their success.

He also urged the public to continue providing real-time intelligence to troops and other security authorities, as well as to notify people with gunshot wounds who require the attention of paramedics.