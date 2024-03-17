Troops Kill Four Terrorists, Recover 2 AK-47s

The troops of the Nigerian Army have confirmed the killings of no fewer than four terrorists by its forces during ambush operations in Katsina and Kaduna States.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday that the operations on Friday were successful and that soldiers also thwarted an attempt to kidnap the headmaster of a Plateau State elementary school.

He said: “Responding to credible intelligence on the use of the Gwamtu-Duduwa-Kujeni route in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State for the movement of logistics to support terrorists in Rijana Forest, troops staged an ambush against the terrorists, eliminating two of them.

READ ALSO:

“In the operation, the valiant troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, four rounds of 7.62mm (Special) and a PKGM link belt. Other items recovered include one recoiling spring, two motorbikes, a camouflage jungle hat, packs of tobacco and fetish amulets.”

In a related development, the statement said, that troops acting on actionable intelligence stormed terrorists’ hideouts at Dutsen Kura in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State and, following a heavy firefight, successfully neutralised two terrorists.

One 81mm mortar bomb, three Baofeng radios, an empty PKT gun ammunition box, four bandoliers, two motorbikes, four pairs of military woodland camouflage, and one ballistic helmet were among the items found in the terrorists’ den.

“In another operation in Plateau State, troops responding to a distress call swiftly repelled a kidnap attempt on Mr Solomon Zakka, the Headmaster of Pilot Primary School, Daffo, who was kidnapped from his residence at Maiduna Village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

“On being alerted, the vigilant troops pursued and engaged the kidnappers in a firefight, forcing them to relinquish their abductee,” Maj Gen Nwachuckwu added.