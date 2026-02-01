Troops kill Boko Haram Commander, Several Others

Recover arms, ammunition

The Nigerian Military’s Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has recorded significant successes in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents, killing a top commander, Julabir, and several others in different operations across the North-East.

“The troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have recorded major operational successes across the North-East, neutralising high-value terrorist targets, disrupting insurgent activities, and foiling criminal operations through sustained, intelligence-driven actions,” said Lt Col Uba Sani, Spokesman for OPHK.

According to Sani, Julabir, a top ISWAP commander operating in the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle, was killed in an encounter around Kimba, Damboa LGA of Borno State, on January 30, 2026.

“The elimination of the terrorist leader has thrown ISWAP elements in the area into disarray, with several fighters reportedly neutralised during the operation,” Sani said.

In another operation, troops of OPHK, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force, neutralised three terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles in an ambush between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in Borno State.

The OPHK also foiled an armed robbery attempt in Adamawa State, arresting two suspects and recovering several items, including laptops, mobile phones, and a power bank.