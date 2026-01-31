Troops Kill Boko Haram Commander, Julabir, Several Others

…Recover arms, ammunition

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Military have once again recorded another success following the neutralisation of Boko Haram Commander, Jullabir and several others in different operations across the Northeast.

The Northeast Operation Hadin (OPHK), in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col Uba Sani, said, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recorded major operational successes across the North-East, neutralising high-value terrorist targets, disrupting insurgent activities, and foiling criminal operations through sustained, intelligence-driven actions.

In a significant breakthrough, intelligence has confirmed the killing of Julaibib, a top ISWAP commander operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle.”

The statement read, “During an encounter around Kimba, Damboa LGA of Borno State, on 30 January 2026. Further intelligence revealed that the elimination of the terrorist leader has thrown ISWAP elements in the area into disarray, with several fighters reportedly neutralised during the operation.

“This impressive development represents a major blow to the command and control structure of ISWAP in the region.”

“In a related operation, troops of OPHK, working in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, neutralised 3 terrorists during a well-coordinated ambush between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in Borno State.

“The operation followed credible intelligence on insurgent movements in the area. Troops tactically laid an ambush along the identified route and engaged the terrorists with effective firepower, resulting in the neutralisation of 3 insurgents, while others fled with gunshot injuries,” the statement added.

Lt Col Uba said, ” Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the scene. The operation forms part of sustained efforts to deny terrorists freedom of movement and degrade their operational capabilities across the Theatre.”

“Further consolidating these gains, on 29 January 2026, troops, deployed in an ambush position at Tsokorok, Gwoza LGA of Borno State, came in contact with BH/ISWAP terrorists. The ambush team engaged the terrorists, forcing them to withdraw.

“One terrorist was neutralised, with no casualties recorded on the side of the troops. Two motorcycles were recovered from the scene,” the statement further said.

The theatre Command also said, “Meanwhile, troops also recorded multiple successes in Adamawa State. Also, on 29 January 2026, troops responded swiftly to a distress call from the Barama community, Mubi North LGA, foiling an armed robbery attempt.

Two armed robbery suspects attempting to attack a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, were arrested. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh while attempting to confront the troops and was evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, for treatment.

“The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Nigerian Police for further investigation. Items recovered include 3 cutlasses, 2 laptops, 4 mobile phones, and one power bank.”

Also, the command further said ” Rarlier, on 28 January 2026, troops in conjunction with local vigilantes, conducted a fighting patrol along the Amtasa–Washim axis in Hong Local Government Area. During the patrol, troops made contact with terrorists and engaged them with a high volume of fire, forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

The patrol team also rescued a woman abducted by the terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 2056792) with 2 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one SMG rifle, and 42 rounds of assorted ammunition.”

The Military assured that the general security situation across the theatre remains stable and that OPHK remains resolute in its commitment to protect lives and property, dismantle terrorist networks, and work with local communities and security critical stakeholders to restore lasting peace and economic stability across the North-East region.