Troops Kill 9 Terrorists, Free Hostages In Borno Operations

Troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated nine terrorists and rescued two kidnapped civilians during a series of clearance operations across Borno State.

According to reports by Zagazola Makama, soldiers from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gajiram, working jointly with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’adati wal-Jihad (JAS) fighters along the Gajiram–Bolori–Mile 40–Gajiganna axis.

During the encounter, four terrorists were neutralised, while two kidnapped civilians were rescued. Troops also recovered N4.3 million and two new mobile phones earlier seized by the insurgents.

In a separate operation, troops of the 109 Special Forces Battalion in Magumeri killed five terrorists and recovered an AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 31 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a dagger. Military authorities confirmed that troops have intensified patrols and clearance operations in the general area to prevent further terrorist activities.