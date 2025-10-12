Troops Kill 9 Boko Haram Insurgents, Recover N4.3m In Borno

The troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army have killed nine members of Boko Haram insurgents in a separate fight during patrol around Magumeti and Gajiram axis in Borno State and recovered N4.35 million suspected to be money paid for ransom. The Media and Information Officer of the Theater Command, Lt Col Sani Uba, made this known in a statement on Saturday. Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba said, “In continuation of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the North East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) conducted a successful fighting patrol in response to credible intelligence on the movement of Boko Haram terrorists around Goni Dunari in Magumeri LGA of Borno State on 10 October 2025.”

“The terrorists, reportedly moving in two vehicles and 24-foot fighters, were observed setting houses ablaze and terrorizing locals. Acting swiftly, own troops launched an aggressive fighting patrol to intercept the threat, the theater command said. The Operation Hadin Kai said, ” As troops advanced towards the objective, the terrorists attempted to flee towards Damjiyakiri village. Vehicle-borne fighters dispersed to an unknown location, while foot fighters were pursued over a distance of approximately 92 km.” “After about 4 hours of tactical pursuit, troops established contact with the fleeing terrorists. A frontal attack was immediately launched, and troops engaged the terrorists with a heavy barrage of fire, resulting in the neutralization of 5 terrorists, while the remaining 19 dispersed in disarray.

Some were wounded as blood trails were observed at the contact scene”,, the statement said. Items recovered According to the troops, included 1 x AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798), 5 x Magazines (3 empty, 2 loaded), 31 x 7.62mm rounds, q x Itel mobile phone and 1 x Dagger The Military said notably, no casualties or equipment losses were recorded by OPHK troops during the operation.

Also, the statement said ” in a similar development along the Gajiram – Bolori – Mile 40 – Gajiganna axis, troops mounted on motorcycles, engaged Boko Haram fighters near Zundur village.” ” During the firefight, 4 terrorists were neutralized, while others dispersed into the surrounding bush. Troops also successfully rescued Mr. Modu Kinnami (55 years old) and Mr. Bukar (57 years old), both from Guzamala, along with a sack containing Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N750,000).”, the statement said.