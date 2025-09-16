Troops Kill 8 ISWAP/Boko Haram Fighters In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed eight members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram during a fierce encounter along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route (MSR) in Borno State.

According to a statement by the operation’s spokesperson, Lt. Col. Uba Sani, the incident occurred in the early hours of September 15, 2025, when terrorists ambushed troops near Garin Giwa in an attempt to disrupt military operations in the axis.

“Troops put up stiff resistance during the exchange of fire, neutralising eight ISWAP fighters, including two Munzirs and one Qaid. The identified terrorists are Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Qaid of Tumbun Mota,” the statement read.

The military confirmed that several other insurgents escaped with gunshot wounds, abandoning 14 motorcycles which were later recovered by the troops.

The Theatre Command reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism in the Northeast, noting that the latest feat further degrades the logistics and mobility of ISWAP fighters in the region.

The Defence Headquarters commended the gallantry of the troops and urged them to sustain their offensive against terrorists despite operational challenges.