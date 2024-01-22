Troops Kill 43 Terrorist, Arrest 76 In S/South

Troops in the Nigerian Army have killed forty-three terrorists and detained seventy-six others in the South-South geographical zone.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

He also claimed that the army freed 27 hostages who had been kidnapped and caught 29 oil thieves.

A military spokesman said that 2,150 different types of ammunition and 81 different types of weaponry were found by the forces.

The arms that were found are broken down as follows: “One NSVT AA gun, one GPMG, one PKMG, 36 AK47 rifles, one RPG 7 tube, 2 AGL bombs, 4 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated guns, 8 Dane guns, 3 shotguns, one cut-to-short dane gun, 2 beretta pistols, one damaged AK47 rifle, 2 RPG chargers, wooden stock of AK47 rifles, LMG magazine, 8 bandoliers and 42 magazines.

“Others are 272 belted rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 268 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 557 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm special, 1000 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 3 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm, 6 rounds of 9mm ammo, one AA ammo, 74 live cartridges, empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 vehicles, 25 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones, 6 Baofeng radios and the sum of N1,266,920.00 only amongst other items.”

Buba also revealed that soldiers in the Niger Delta region found and demolished seven dugout pits, thirteen boats, twenty-three storage tanks, two barges, and four vehicles.

“Other items recovered include 15 cooking ovens, 2 pump machines and 16 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 139,045 litres of stolen crude oil, 25,115 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,200 litres of DPK.

“The Armed Forces will always be mindful of the threat of kidnapping gangs and terrorists across the country,” he said.

According to Buba, the military will continuously assess its internal procedures to address threats that are detected.