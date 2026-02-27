Troops Kill 4 Boko Haram Suspects, Recover Weapons In Borno

Troops of Sector 1 under Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have neutralised four suspected Boko Haram terrorists during an offensive operation in the Shehuri area of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that the operation was carried out at about 9:15 a.m. on February 25 as part of Operation Desert Sanity IV, a sustained clearance campaign targeting insurgent strongholds in the North-East.

According to the sources, the troops intercepted and engaged the suspected terrorists during the operation, leading to a gun battle. “Following the engagement, ex- ploitation of the area was conducted and four insurgents were neutral- ised,” a source said.

Items recovered from the scene included one AKSM automatic rifle, a pump-action rifle, as well as cartridges and loaded magazines. The sources added that troops have maintained high morale and operational effectiveness, with clearance and dominance patrols continuing across parts of the state to degrade the fighting capability of insurgent elements.