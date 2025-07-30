Troops Kill 2 B’Haram Fighters In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed two Boko Haram terrorists and recovered logistics items during an ambush in Bula Daburu village, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The development was revealed in a post yesterday by counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama via X.

According to the report, the operation was conducted under Operation Desert Sanity IV, a campaign designed to cripple terrorist logistics and mobility in the North-East.

The troops reportedly laid an ambush at a suspected crossing route around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, targeting operatives transporting supplies for the insurgents.

They opened fire after sighting the targets, killing two fighters, while others escaped with suspected gunshot wounds. Several logistics items were also recovered after the encounter.