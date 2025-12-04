Troops Kill 2 Bandits, Arrest 3 Others In Failed Sokoto Attack

Security forces have foiled a night attack on Kwargaba Community in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing two bandits and arresting three others.

The incident was contained in a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst, Bakatsine. According to him, the attackers stormed the community on Tuesday night, but were quickly confronted after residents raised the alarm.

Vigilance members and soldiers from Marnona responded immediately, engaging the bandits and stopping the assault. He said the swift reaction of the security team prevented any harm to residents, adding that no one was injured or abducted during the attack.

Last night, bandits attacked the Kwargaba Community in Wurno LGA, Sokoto State. Fortunately, no residents were harmed or abducted.

As vigilantes and Soldiers from Marnona responded quickly after receiving the community’s alert and successfully repelled the attack. They killed two of the bandits and arrested three others,” Bakatsine wrote.