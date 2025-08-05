Troops Kill 17 Terrorists, Recover Cache Of Ammunition In Borno

Troops have killed 17 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and recovered and recovered a large cache of ammunition in multiple clearance operations in Borno State.

In a statement yesterday, Northeast Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai said they recorded huge success against terrorists in the general area of operations between July 23 and August 2. The statement said: “The operations, including fighting patrols, ambushes, clearance and logistics strangulation operations, stretched from Michika LGA in Adamawa State, Bama, Konduga, Gwoza, Magumeri and Biu LGAs in Borno State.

“This led to the neutralisation of several terrorists, recovery of assorted arms and ammunition, discovery and safe detonation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and seizure of a large quantity of the terrorists’ logistics items.”