Troops Kill 17 Insurgents, Interrupt Logistics Movement

Troops of the Ni- gerian Military deployment to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with local vigilance elements, have successfully disrupted a terrorist logistics operation and neutralised multiple insurgents during a well-coordinated long-range ambush in the early hours of yesterday.

The theater Command Operation Hadin Kai in a statement by its spokes- man, Lt Col Sani Uba, said “Acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of logistics supplies by suspected JAS/ISWAP elements, troops of OPHK, alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters, deployed to a designated interception point between Sojiri and Kayamla Villages on the night of 20 December.

“Also, on 21 December, suspected terrorists, mounted on bicycles and transporting logistics materials, arrived at the location, confirming earlier intelligence reports. Troops, positioned in concealed and coordinated formations, engaged the terrorists decisively,” the statement said.

The theater Command said, “during the ensuing exchange, 17 suspected terrorists were neutralised,while others fled the scene with gunshot wounds.

Recovered items included several bicycles, assorted food items, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, clothing materi- als (yardage), bicycle tyres, torchlights, other sundry logistics items, and assorted weapons of different calibres with ammunition.”

“Following the successful engagement, the ambush team safely withdrew to its base location. Exploitation and follow-up operations are ongoing to further assess the area and deny insurgents freedom of movement,” the statement added. Lt Col Uba said, ” troops remain in high morale, with fighting efficiency assessed as strong and unwavering.

This operation underscores the continued effectiveness of intelligence-driven, joint security efforts in degrading terrorist networks and disrupting their sustainment capabilities. The Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them to sustain the operational tempo.