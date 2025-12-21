Troops Kill 17 Insurgents, Intercept Logistic Movement

Troops deployed under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in collaboration with local vigilante elements, have successfully disrupted a terrorist logistics operation, neutralizing 17 insurgents during a coordinated long-range ambush in the early hours of December 21, 2025.

The Theatre Command of Operation HADIN KAI, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said the operation followed credible intelligence regarding the movement of logistics supplies by suspected JAS/ISWAP elements.

Troops, alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters, were deployed to a designated interception point between Sojiri and Kayamla villages on the night of December 20.

Lt. Col. Uba said, “On December 21, suspected terrorists, mounted on bicycles and transporting logistics materials, arrived at the location, confirming earlier intelligence reports. Troops, positioned in concealed and coordinated formations, engaged the terrorists decisively.”

During the ensuing exchange, 17 suspected terrorists were neutralized, while others fled with gunshot wounds. Recovered items included several bicycles, assorted food items, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, clothing materials, bicycle tyres, torchlights, other sundry logistics items, and assorted weapons of different calibres with ammunition.

“Following the successful engagement, the ambush team safely withdrew to its base. Exploitation and follow-up operations are ongoing to further assess the area and deny insurgents freedom of movement,” the statement added.

Lt. Col. Uba noted that the troops remain highly motivated, with their fighting efficiency assessed as strong and unwavering.

He emphasized that the operation underscores the continued effectiveness of intelligence-driven, joint security efforts in degrading terrorist networks and disrupting their sustainment capabilities.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them to maintain the operational tempo.