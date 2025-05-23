New Telegraph

Troops Kill 16 Terrorists In Borno

Nigeria troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Friday neutralized 16 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in the Damboa local government area of Borno state.

The Army disclosed this in a statement on its official X handle, stating that the terrorists were sighted around 1 a.m. on Friday and were immediately engaged with sustained indirect fire.

The statement noted that the combined firepower from both ground and air forces overwhelmed the insurgents after about two hours of intense engagement, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

The military also confirmed that an ammunition storage area was hit during the exchange but was swiftly brought under control, with no further escalation recorded.

“The main thrust of the attack targeted the Brigade, prompting the swift deployment of air support to reinforce ground troops.

“16 terrorists were neutralised during the encounter. A pursuit operation is currently ongoing to track down fleeing elements.”

 

