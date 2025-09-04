Troops Kill 13 Boko Haram Insurgents, Recover Arms In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 13 members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) during a failed ambush and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Kareto town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement issued Thursday, the spokesman of Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, while troops were escorting humanitarian trucks along the Gubio–Damasak road.

“The terrorists detonated two command IEDs and opened heavy fire on the convoy. However, the gallant troops swiftly took position and professionally suppressed the insurgents with overwhelming firepower, eliminating 13 insurgents instantly, while others fled in disarray,” the statement said.

He disclosed that the troops pursued the fleeing terrorists, recovering eight AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, a large cache of 7.62mm ammunition, camel bags, several rolls of detonating cords, and primed IEDs.

Lt. Col. Uba added that one soldier sustained a minor injury and was in stable condition. Four MRAP tyres were damaged, while two trucks were engulfed in flames during the encounter.

He assured that troops have sustained deliberate operations in the area to deny terrorists freedom of action while ensuring the safe movement of humanitarian relief materials, which have since been secured and delivered to Damasak.