Troops Kill 13 B’Haram Insurgents, Recover Arms, Ammunition In Failed Ambush In Borno

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military have killed 13 members of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) in failed Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and ambush attack on troops in Kareto Town of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Northeast Operation Hadin Kai in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba said: “The troops of Operation HADIN KAI have again demonstrated resilience in the face of the adversary, neutralising 13 Boko Haram insurgents in a failed ambush/Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the troop’s convoy at Kareto.”

The Spokesman further said: “The failed ambush occurred on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, while the troops were providing escort to humanitarian trucks along road Gubio – Damasak.” The statement added: “The terrorists during the failed operation, detonated two command IEDs, followed with high volume of fire. However, the gallant troops swiftly took position and professionally suppressed the insurgents with overwhelming fire power, eliminating 13 insurgents instantly, while others scampered in disarray.”