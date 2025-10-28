Troops Kill 10 B’Haram Insurgents In Borno

Ten members of Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) have been killed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Military and many arms and ammunition, as well as bicycles recovered in an operation along Gamboru Dikwa and Marte area in Borno State.

This is coming few days after the troops neutralised over 50 terrorists in a previous encounter at Katarko area in Yobe State. The theater Command Opera- tion Hadin Kai in a statement by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba said: “In a precision night operation, troops of Sector 1 from 24 Task Force Brigade Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) successfully defeated terrorist attempt to infiltrate into Gamboru Ngala from the Flatari axis.”

The statement said; “The miscreants subsequently diverted towards Dikwa after suffering casualties, but were again ambushed and scores neutralised on the Dikwa-Marte Road. “At approximately 23:50 hours on October 25, while manning a pre-established ambush position, the troops identified and engaged the hostile elements.

The unit delivered heavy and accurate suppressive fire, forcing the insurgents to retreat in disarray,” he said. The Command further said that; “At first light, following a period of limited visibility, the area was systematically exploited. The subsequent clearance operation confirmed a total of 10 insurgents had been neutralised.

A thorough search of the vicinity led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and equipment.” Items recovered included Firearms: 5 x AK-47 rifles, One PKT Machine gun, 3 x locally-made (dane) guns, 2 x fabricated pistols.

Ammunition: 5 x AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.62mm special rounds, huge cache of 7.62 x 54mm linked ammunition, boxes of cartridges. Other equipment recovered also includes: 2 x motorcycles, 2 x bicycles, 1 x radio. Personal Effects: 1 x dane gun barrel, 1 x water flask, 1 x raincoat, 1 x blanket, and assorted charms.