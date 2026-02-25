Troops Intercept Vehicle Carrying Suspected ISWAP Logistics

Nigerian troops have intercepted a vehicle suspected to be carrying logistics linked to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

This was made known in a post on X yesterday by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency and security expert in Lake Chad region.

Makama said the operation was carried out by troops of the Forward Operating Base, FOB, Chabbal of Operation Hadin Kai, North East. Makama said he was informed by intelligence sources that the troops, conducting routine checkpoint and search operations on February 26, stopped a Toyota pickup truck along the Maiduguri–Gubio main supply route.

According to the report, the troops recovered large textile fabrics reportedly used by terrorists, 20 Hilux tyre tubes, motorcycle spare parts, 10 cutlasses, and three mobile phones, all hidden under planks in the vehicle during the search. The tyres were also suspected to be linked to ISWAP logistics operations.

“Three male occupants of the vehicle were detained and, along with the recovered items, handed over to the 7 Mechanised Infantry Brigade for further investigation and intelligence gathering. “The source emphasised that the arrest and seizure were part of ongoing efforts to disrupt ISWAP’s supply networks and curb terrorist activities across the North East region,” Makama said.