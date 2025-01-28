Troops Intercept Arms Cache In Zamfara Search For Turji Ongoing

Share

Troops of 1 Brigade of the Joint Task Force Operation, Fansan Yamma, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS, have intercepted a cache of arms in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The operation according to the statement issued by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordinator Centre, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, conducted on 27 January 2025, was based on intelligence regarding suspected arms dealers operating from the Niger Republic.

The troops launched a covert operation to track the suspects, resulting in hot pursuit along the Kaura Namoda-Zurmi road as the suspects attempted to escape by diverting their vehicle into the bush but were forced to abandon it after being engaged by the troops.

It stated that a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the items which included 2x PKT machine guns, 9x AK-47 rifles, 13x magazines, 171x rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 9x rounds of PKT ammunition.

“Meanwhile, the troops are actively pursuing the wanted terrorist Bello Turji, who remains at large, evading capture by moving from hideout to hideout.

“We assure the public that our troops are working tirelessly to apprehend him as part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

“We deeply appreciate the public’s concern regarding this matter and urge locals to continue their support and cooperation by reporting any information that may assist in our efforts”, the statement has added.

