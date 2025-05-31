Troops Intercept 88 Bags Of Foreign Rice In Ogun

Share

The Nigerian troops of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, deployed under Operation MESA, have intercepted 88 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice during a patrol in Ogun State.

In a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of 35 Artillery Brigade, Capt. Samuel Akari, the development followed an intelligence report on the movement of contraband goods into the country.

According to him, the interception occurred at 4:00 am on Thursday at Rounder- Imasayi road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

Akari noted that the handover of the items underscored the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army, particularly the 35 Artillery Brigade, to support the relevant government agencies.

He reiterated that it was important to collaborate in the enforcement of anti–smuggling laws and to safeguard national economic interests.

“The drivers who fled upon sighting the troops were conveying the goods in two unregistered Mazda saloon cars.

“Also, a Ford bus without a registration number that was abandoned on the road was also seen with the contraband goods

“The intercepted items and the three vehicles have been handed over to the Customs Ogun 1 Area Command for further action,” he said.

