Troops In Gun Battle With Turji Bello-Led Bandits In Sokoto

On Tuesday, the troops of the Nigerian Army engaged in a fierce battle with bandits led by Turji Bello.

New Telegraph gathered that the heavy gun duel took place near Bakin Gulbi, close to Tungar Yakuba in Sokoto State.

The counter-terrorism publication focused on the Lake Chad area, Zagazola Makama who disclosed this said the duel also involved residents of Gatawa.

Makama said: “Intense fighting has erupted early this morning, starting around 6:00 a.m., as residents of Gatawa and Nigerian soldiers engaged in a fierce battle with notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji and his fighters.

“Further updates on the situation are expected as both sides continue their fight.

“Prior to the attack, Bello Turji held a clandestine meeting in the village of Dan Tasakko, near Gatawa, shortly after sunset yesterday.

“Local sources say the meeting involved key figures from his network, raising alarms about potential security threats in the area.”

