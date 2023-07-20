Troops Impound 397 Wraps Of Marijuana

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that troops of 192 Battalion impounded a truck conveying 397 wraps of cannabis sativa, also known as marijuana, within Sango Ota, Ogun State general area, on Tuesday.

It said preliminary investigation showed that the illicit substances were moved from Ghana, through Benin Republic, by a suspected international drug syndicate. A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said elements of the same battalion had, last Saturday, arrested a truck load of 20,500 Anambra State-bound ammunition.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the statement, included the truck’s Registration number (T 1826 LA Lagos), an Infinix and Itel phone, one iphone, a Benin Republic National Identification card and a Driver’s license allegedly belonging to one George Benyagbe.

“Troops of 192 Battalion, Nige- rian Army operating in 81 Division Area of Responsibility have again on Tuesday 18 July, 2023 intercepted a suspected international drug syndicate smuggling a truck load of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) en route Sango Otta in Ogun State.

“Responding to actionable intelligence, troops conducted stop and search operations along Ajilete Road in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, during which they intercepted and impounded the suspected truck without Registration number, loaded with 397 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana.

“In the preliminary investigations that followed, it was revealed that the illicit substance concealed in the truck was transported from Ghana through Benin Republic via Igholo-Idiroko enroute Sango Otta. “The suspects conveying the illegal drugs have been identified as Mr Matthew Edegbe, a Benin Republic national and Mr Joshua Dansu of Idiroko, who are currently assisting in ongoing investigations.