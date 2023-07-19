Troops Impound 397 Wraps Of Marijuana In Ogun

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said that troops of 192 Battalion impounded a truck conveying 397 wraps of cannabis sativa, also known as marijuana, within the Sango Ota, Ogun State general area, on Tuesday.

It said a preliminary investigation showed that the illicit substances were moved from Ghana, through the Benin Republic, by a suspected international drug syndicate.

A statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said elements of the same battalion had, last Saturday, arrested a truckload of 20,500 Anambra State-bound ammunition.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the statement, included the truck’s Registration number (T 1826 LA Lagos), an Infinix and Itel phone, one iPhone, a Benin Republic National Identification card, and a Driver’s license allegedly belonging to one George Benyagbe.

“Troops of 192 Battalion Nigerian Army operating in 81 Division Area of Responsibility have again on Tuesday 18 July 2023 intercepted a suspected international drug syndicate smuggling a truckload of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) en route Sango Otta in Ogun State.

“Responding to actionable intelligence, troops conducted stop and search operations along Ajilete Road in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, during which they intercepted and impounded the suspected truck without Registration number, loaded with 397 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana.

“In the preliminary investigations that followed, it was revealed that the illicit substance concealed in the truck was transported from Ghana through the Benin Republic via Igholo-Idiroko en route to Sango Otta.

“The suspects conveying the illegal drugs have been identified as Mr Matthew Edegbe, a Benin Republic national, and Mr Joshua Dansu of Idiroko, who are currently assisting in ongoing investigations.

“The suspects, vehicle, and exhibits have been taken into custody, pending handing over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command”, the statement noted

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their commitment and vigilance while urging sustained momentum to rid the country of criminality.