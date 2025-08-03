Troops, Hunters Neutralize Bandit In Benue

As part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and enhance security in Benue State, troops of the 401 Special Forces Brigade/Sector 1 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with local hunters, have conducted a successful clearance operation around the Tatyough general area of Makurdi Local Government Area.

The operation, which included a fighting patrol and the escort of bereaved family members to Tse-Ayele village for the burial of a deceased relative, saw troops clear several identified hotspots and key locations, including Mdoor, Anter, Tse-Gegu, Tse-Akaajime, Tse-Agam, and Ndor villages.

While advancing through Tse-Akaajime village, the troops encountered armed bandits. A brief but intense firefight ensued, resulting in the neutralization of one bandit, while others fled in disarray, abandoning their positions.

Items recovered from the scene included two Tecno mobile phones and three motorcycles suspected to have been used in coordinating criminal activities.

In the aftermath of the encounter, troops destroyed and set ablaze all identified bandit camps in the area, effectively denying the criminals the ability to regroup or reestablish their presence.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 401 Special Forces Brigade/Sector 1 OPWS, Captain Abdullahi Lawal Osabo, made available to journalists in Makurdi, noted that “troops deployed at Tatyough have continued to conduct aggressive foot and perimeter patrols, maintaining a strong security posture and reassuring residents of their safety.”

Commending the troops for their gallantry, professionalism, and dedication to duty, the Acting Commander, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Sector 1 OPWS, Colonel K.O. Bukoye, urged them to remain vigilant and sustain the operational momentum in the collective effort to rid Benue State of criminal elements.