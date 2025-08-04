Troops, Hunters Neutralise Bandit, Destroy Camps During Clearance Operation In Benue

As part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and enhance security in Benue State, troops of the 401 Special Forces Brigade/ Sector 1 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with local hunters, conducted a successful clearance operation around the Tatyough general area of Makurdi Local Government Area.

The operation, which included a fighting patrol and the escort of bereaved family members to TseAyele village for the burial of a deceased relative, saw troops clear several identified hotspots and key locations, including Mdoor, Anter, Tse-Gegu, Tse-Akaajime, Tse-Agam, and Ndor villages.

While advancing through Tse-Akaajime village, troops encountered armed bandits. A brief but intense firefight ensued, resulting in the neutralization of one bandit, while others fled in disarray, abandoning their positions.

Items recovered from the scene included: two Tecno mobile phones and three motorcycles, suspected to have been used in coordinating criminal activities.

In the aftermath of the encounter, troops destroyed and set ablaze all identified bandit camps in the area, effectively denying the criminals the ability to regroup or reestablish their presence.