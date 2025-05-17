New Telegraph

May 17, 2025
May 17, 2025
Troops, Hunters Killed Five Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with hunters, on Friday repelled a Boko Haram terrorist attack in Warambe village, Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the fierce incident led to the killing of five members of the terrorist group.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the hunters said the terrorists stormed the village around 6 am, and the incident led to the recovery of two AK47 rifles and ammunition, which were handed over to the troops.

Also, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) commended the security operatives for their swift reaction and called for more efforts to degrade the terrorists.

“I am happy to inform you that five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised in Warabe. Let me commend the hunters and swift deployment of troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ to the scene, which has boosted the morale of people in the community,” he said.

