December 19, 2025
Troops Foil Terrorists’ Infiltration Attempt Into Bitta, Kill Key Fighters

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have foiled an earlymorning attempt by ter- rorists operating from the Mandara Mountains to infiltrate Bitta, neutralising several insurgents and dealing a significant blow to their operational capability.

The Media Information Officer, Operation HADIN KAI, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Uba stated that the terrorists were detected at about 12.30 a.m. on Dec. 18 by troops supported with advanced surveillance systems.

According to him, the troops exercised tactical restraint, allowing the terrorists to move into an effective engagement range before unleashing coordinated defensive fire. He said the encounter led to the neutralisation of several insurgents, including a key terrorist commander and his cameraman.

Uba said that as the surviving terrorists attempted to withdraw, precision air strikes by the Air Component of OPHK were conducted on the retreating elements, further decimating them and disrupting their escape routes.

